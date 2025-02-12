In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy 'Epiphany' and more

Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray are joining forces in the upcoming odd-couple comedy film Epiphany. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the new film from director Max Barbakow, who will direct from a script by Scrooged screenwriter Mitch Glazer. The film will follow an heiress, played by Wiig, who embarks on a two-week search for a rich husband after her fortune evaporates overnight. She then meets an eccentric billionaire, played by Murray, who needs her spontaneity like she needs his money ...

Focus Features will handle the release of Wes Anderson's latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, the studio has announced. The movie, which is described to follow the story of a family and a family business, will get a limited theatrical release on May 30 and a wider expansion on June 6. Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera star in the film, which also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch ...

Amy Adams will lead the Cape Fear series in the works at Apple TV+, Variety reports. She joins Javier Bardem in the show, which will have 10 episodes. According to the series' logline, it follows a storm that "is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison." The show will be based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners, as well as the 1962 film Cape Fear and its remake, which was directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991 ...



