In brief: NBC cancels 'American Auto,' and more

NBC has canceled American Auto after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series followed the executives of Detroit-based Payne Motors -- led by the company's first female CEO, played by Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer -- as they struggled to adapt to changing times, was averaging 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen's Live + 7 data from late April. American Auto also starred Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ke, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo...

Daytime TV legends Susan Lucci and Maury Povich will be honored with lifetime achievement awards at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, according to Variety. Lucci, a mainstay on NBC's soap opera All My Children, famously spent years before finally winning a Daytime Emmy. Povich recently ended his tabloid talk show after a three-decade run. Before that, he hosted A Current Affair from 1986-1990. Last year's lifetime achievement award went to Days of Our Lives star John Aniston. This year's Daytime Emmys, originally set to air on CBS on June 16, has been postponed due to the writers' strike...

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's hit animated adventure series Avatar: The Last Airbender, confirming the series will launch in 2024, along with a first look at Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko. The series, set in a war-torn world of elemental magic where a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar and bring peace to the world, also stars Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh...

