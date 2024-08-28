In brief: Netflix drops 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' trailer, Kelly Monaco out at 'GH' and more

Following last week's teaser, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy's Monsters series. The clip opens with Kitty and José Menendez, played respectively by Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem, sitting for a family portrait with sons Lyle and Erik, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. "I need to know what's going on with you and the boys," Kitty is heard saying in a voice-over. "It is over. Stop. I'm going to fix this family," José replies. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix ...

Kelly Monaco is saying goodbye to Port Charles after more than two decades. WABC-TV reports the actress will make her final appearance on the ABC soap opera General Hospital sometime this fall. Monaco, who has played Sam McCall on the daytime drama since 2003, is exiting the series due to storyline changes, which have yet to be revealed. Monaco is also known for being the season 1 winner of the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars ...

Community alum Joel McHale has landed a guest starring role on the third season of Yellowjackets, according to Variety. No further details on his character have been released. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. A premiere date for the Paramount+ with Showtime show's third season has yet to be announced ...

