In Brief: Nick at Nite to honor Matthew Perry with special, and more

Nick at Nite will honor the life and career of actor Matthew Perry with the special Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend on Sunday, October 29, according to Variety. The tribute special will feature never-before-seen interviews with Perry, behind-the-scenes moments from the Friends set and highlights of Perry on the hit NBC sitcom. Following the conclusion of the special, Nick at Nite will air fan-favorite episodes of Friends featuring Perry, which will continue all next week through Sunday, November 5. Perry died in his Pacific Palisades home Saturday, October 28, per law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News. He was 54...

Timothée Chalamet will host the November 11 episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live with Boygenius, the indie supergroup comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, as the musical guest. Chalamet will next be seen in the movie Wonka, opening December 8. His other upcoming theatrical release, Dune 2, originally slated for a November 3 release, is moving to March 2024 due of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes...

Richard Moll, the actor best known for playing the imposing but kindhearted bailiff "Bull" Shannon on the NBC sitcom Night Court, died "peacefully" Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, a representative for Moll tells Entertainment Weekly He was 80. Moll's other TV appearances included Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Welcome Back, Kotter, The Rockford Files, Babylon 5, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 7th Heaven, Smallville, Cold Case. On film, he played an abominable snowman opposite Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach in 1981's Caveman, along with roles in But I'm a Cheerleader, The Flintsones, Jingle All the Way and Scary Movie 2...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.