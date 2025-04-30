In brief: 'Nine Perfect Strangers' season 2 trailer and more

A new docuseries following Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is headed to Hulu. Called Call Her Alex, the upcoming original documentary series launches on June 10. It will consist of two parts and will follow Cooper's evolution from a child growing up in Pennsylvania to one of the most successful podcast hosts and the CEO of a media empire ...

Hulu has released the official trailer for season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers. Nicole Kidman leads the cast as the mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko. Henry Golding, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, King Princess and Murray Bartlett also star in the second season. It will premiere its first two episodes on May 21, with new episodes streaming on Wednesdays ...

I wish I knew how to quit going to the movies. If you also can't stop attending screenings at the cinema, you're in luck, as Focus Features is rereleasing Brokeback Mountain nationwide in theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Screenings for the special event begin June 22 and June 25. Ang Lee directed the film, which stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.