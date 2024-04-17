In Brief: Pamela Anderson reportedly in Liam Neeson 'Naked Gun' reboot, and more

Pamela Anderson has been tapped to star opposite Liam Neeson in Paramount Pictures' Naked Gun reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie is based on the Naked Gun film franchise and the TV series Police Squad! which starred Leslie Nielson as bumbling detective Frank Drebin. The new project, from Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers filmmakers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, along with Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer and Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door, is set for a July 18, 2025, release ...

The Screen Actors Guild Awards has set February 23 as the date for its 2025 ceremony, which will stream live on Netflix. Submissions for nomination consideration will open on August 29 and will close on November 1. Nominations will be announced on January 8 ...

Steve Buscemi has joined the cast of Netflix's Wednesday for the show's second season, sources tell Variety. All that's known about season 2 at this point is that Jenna Ortega will return as the titular character. Wednesday ranks as one of Netflix's most-watched shows ever, and won four Emmys ...

