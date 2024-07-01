In Brief: 'Roseanne' co-star Martin Mull dead at 80, and more

Martin Mull, the comic, actor and musician best known for roles in Roseanne, Clue, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and many others, has died at age 80, according to his daughter. "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," Maggie Mull wrote on her Instagram. His rep, Jennifer Craig, confirmed Mull's death to ABC News: "Yes this is sadly true." His pretentious talk show host Barth Gimble in the short-lived, but cult favorite 1977 talk show satire Fernwood 2 Night, with Fred Willard playing his sidekick, introduced Mull and his comedic sensibility to America. Mull also made notable appearances on shows including Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, Community and Veep. Mull's memorable film roles included Mr. Mom, as the supercilious boss of Terri Garr's character ...

Domenic Rains, who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med, is leaving the series after four seasons, according to Deadline. It's still not known if he'll reprise his role as a guest star in the show's upcoming 10th season. Marcel was introduced as a recurring character at the start of season 5, with Rains promoted to a series regular shortly after. He also appeared on the other One Chicago series in crossovers ...

Apple TV+ has canceled The Big Door Prize after two seasons, according to TV Line. The comedy centered on "a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential," according to the streaming service. Bridesmaids' Chris O'Dowd and A Black Lady Sketch Show's Gabrielle Dennis starred in the series ...

