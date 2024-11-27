In brief: 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' gets new premiere date, and more

Disney+ has moved the premiere date for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew up a day. The series will now premiere with two episodes on Dec. 2. According to the official synopsis, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew "follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined." Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News ...

Writer/director Jim Abrahams, best known for his work with brothers Jerry and David Zucker on such comedy classics as Airplane!, Police Squad! and The Naked Gun films, died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, his son Joseph tells The Hollywood Reporter. Abrahams' other credits with the Zucker brothers include 1977's Kentucky Fried Movie, 1984's Top Secret! starring Val Kilmer and 1986's Ruthless People, featuring Bette Midler and Danny DeVito. On his own, Abrahams directed Big Business, starring Midler and Lily Tomlin, in 1988, as well as co-writing and helming the 1981 comedy Hot Shots! and its 1993 sequel, both starring Charlie Sheen ...

Deadline reports Prime Video has greenlit the thriller drama series Silent River, starring and executive produced by John Krasinski and Matthew Rhys. Per the outlet, Silent River is "told through the lens of two men (played by Krasinski and Rhys) whose lives are far more connected than they realize" and explores "the cracks of small-town America in the wake of discovering a serial killer among them." Krasinski will also reportedly direct the pilot, along with some additional episodes ...

CBS has announced The Talk will air its final week of live shows Dec. 16-Dec. 20. Along the way, hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood will welcome "an array of guests and big holiday giveaways" worth more than $2.5 million. Since its premiere in 2010, The Talk has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host ...

Rosa Salazar, best known for playing the titular character in Alita: Battle Angel, has been tapped for a leading role in the CBS pilot Einstein, opposite Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler, according to Variety. Gubler plays the great grandson of Albert Einstein, a tenured professor whose "bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Salazar) solve her most puzzling cases." Salazar will next be seen playing Rachel Leighton aka Diamondback in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World ...

