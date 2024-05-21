In Brief: Steve Carell, 'Ted Lasso' producer team up for HBO comedy series, and more

HBO has greenlit a yet-to-be titled, 10-episode comedy series starring Steve Carell. The single-camera series from Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence and Scrubs producer Matt Tarses, is set on a college campus and centers on "an author's complicated relationship with his daughter," per the premium cable channel. "The combination of Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence promises to be full of great laughs, warmth, and charm. We're thrilled to be the home for this long overdue collaboration," Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Pictures has set a September 21 premiere date for the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, followed by an encore presentation on the late actor's birthday, September 25, according to Deadline. Using never-before-seen home movies and personal archive material, the film chronicles Reeve's career, which most notably included playing the Man of Steel in four Superman films between 1978 and 1987, the tragic horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down, and his activism on behalf of finding a cure for spinal cord injuries and disability rights. Reeve died in 2004 at the age of 52.

Paramount+ has tapped Genesis Rodriguez for the second season of Lioness, according to Variety. The Umbrella Academy actress will play Captain Josephina Carrillo, "a dedicated soldier with a fierce personality" and "a skilled helicopter pilot," per the outlet. Rodriguez joins Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman, the last of whom will be a regular in season 2.

