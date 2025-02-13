In brief: Taylor Lautner to star in 'Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter' and more

If you don't have plans for Valentine's Day, perhaps you could spend the night at the movie theater. A24's Babygirl is headed back to theaters on the weekend of Feb. 14. Directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas. It follows a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she starts an affair with one of her much-younger interns ...

Speaking of A24, another one of its films will soon be available to stream at home. The horror film Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, makes its streaming debut on Max on March 7. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. The story follows two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are ensnared in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse when they knock on the door of Mr. Reed, played by Grant ...

Team Jacob fans can rejoice. Taylor Lautner will star in and executive produce a series called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, as Variety first reported. The scripted show will follow a self-aware premise, where Lautner will play himself in a world where he got drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers after he wrapped on the final Twilight film. "As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night— Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous," the show's official logline reads ...

