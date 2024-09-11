In brief: 'The Apprentice' trailer drops, 3 added to 'SNL' cast and more

By George Costantino

The first official trailer for the upcoming Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, has been revealed. The film chronicles "A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York" as he "comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today," according to the film's official synopsis. The Apprentice opens Oct. 11 ...

Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members to the NBC late night show for its 50th season: Ashley Padilla, a member of the Los Angeles sketch comedy and improvisational troupe The Groundlings; stand-up comic Emil Wakim; and Jane Wickline, part of the ensemble for the popular TikTok sketch show Stapleview. Chloe Troast, a featured player last season, is leaving, along with Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney. Saturday Night Live returns Sept. 28 ...

HBO has picked up an as-yet-untitled comedy series from Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, the premium cable channel announced Tuesday. The series follows a codependent group of friends who reunite, "navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them." Sennott will next be seen in Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, hitting theaters on Oct. 11 ...

