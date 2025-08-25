In brief: 'The Institute' renewed for season 2 on MGM+ and more

Dexter: Original Sin is not continuing with a second season. Despite getting a season 2 renewal announcement in April, Paramount has decided not to go forward with more episodes of the prequel show, Variety reports. The show debuted in December 2024 and finished its run in February 2025. This does not mean the Dexter franchise is done, however. Paramount is planning on opening up a writers room for a potential season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, which debuted its first season on July 11 ...

A new comedy film based on an idea from former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been acquired by Paramount. Deadline reports that Andrew Jay Cohen is adapting the screenplay about a successful businesswoman and a high school math teacher who are the sole survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island ...

The Institute has been renewed for season 2 on MGM+. Stephen King made the announcement on his social media. "Sometimes you win just by showing them you're still willing to fight," King wrote. "#TheInstitute will return for Season 2 on @MGMplus" ...

