In Brief: 'The Morning Show' adds William Jackson Harper, and more

Apple TV+ has renewed Camp Snoopy for a second season, the streaming service has announced. The kids series, based on the classic Charles M. Schulz comic strip, follows Charlie Brown's beloved pet beagle and his fellow Beagle Scouts as they explore the great outdoors and cross paths with Charlie and his friends enjoying their summer at Camp Spring Lake. A premiere date has yet to be announced. The complete first season of Camp Snoopy is now streaming on Apple TV+ ...

The Morning Show has tapped The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper to play Ben, "the self-assured and innovative Head of Sports at the show's fictional TV network," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, who will play the father of Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy, and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard in the show's fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+'s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie ...

Netflix has inked Rebecca Ferguson to star in its upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, opposite Cillian Murphy, according to Deadline. Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played over six seasons between 2013 and 2022. Plot details, including Ferguson's role, are being kept under wraps, but series creator Steven Knight describes it as "an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war." ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.