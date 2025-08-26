In brief: 'The View' season 29 premiere date and more

The premiere date for season 29 of The View has been revealed. ABC announced the daytime talk show will return on Sept. 8 in a video teaser shared to YouTube. "This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, because you never know what's going to happen," host Whoopi Goldberg says in the clip. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin also host the popular series ...

Where you lead, this documentary will follow. A new documentary celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Called Searching for Stars Hollow, the film will be directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna. Many of the show's stars, including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray, are set to participate in the documentary that will examine the show's role in American cultural history ...

A new young adult mystery drama series is headed to Hulu. Deadline reports the streamer has given a pilot order to Foster Dade, a series based on the Nash Jenkins novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos. The show comes from You creator Greg Berlanti, as well as Bash Doran. The show takes place in 2008 and present day, and explores privilege at an East Coast boarding school ...

