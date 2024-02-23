In Brief: 'True Detective' coming back for season 5, and more

On the heels of True Detective: Night Country's season finale on February 18, Variety reports HBO has picked up the anthology series for a fifth season, with Night Country creator Issa López to direct as part of her new overall deal with the premium cable network. True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, was the most watched season of True Detective, with 12.7 million cross platform viewers, according to HBO ...

Netflix is developing a yet-to-be-titled spinoff of the drama series Virgin River, according to Deadline. The potential prequel will reportedly follow Sarah, the late mother of Mel -- played by Alexandra Breckenridge -- who fell in love with Everett, a man from the fictional Northern California town. Virgin River's upcoming sixth season will feature flashbacks of Sarah and Everett. Meanwhile, Deadline reports production on season 6, delayed by strikes and weather, kicked off on Thursday, February 22, in anticipation of a 2025 launch ...

Hulu has ordered the comedy series Chad Powers, starring Anyone but You's Glen Powell, who also co-created and co-wrote the pilot with Loki season 1 and Rick and Morty vet Michael Waldron. The series is based on the Chad Powers character created by Eli Manning for his ESPN+ docuseries Eli's Places. Eli also serves as an executive producer, along with his brother Peyton Manning. "We're both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world," Powell and Waldron said in a statement. "We're excited to be part of this team, and can't wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast." ...

