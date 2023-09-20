In Brief: Vanna White stays with 'Wheel', and more

Longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak may be saying goodbye to the game show after its current 41st season, but his co-host, Vanna White has extended her contract by two years, according to Variety. The deal will keep America's favorite letter revealer with the show through the 2025-26 season. Sajak announced his upcoming retirement back in June. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, who exited as host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, opposite Kelly Ripa, after six years, is set to succeed Sajak as host for the 2024-25 season...

Lionsgate has teamed up with Fathom Entertainment to bring The Hunger Games back to theaters for a two-night engagement on October 15 and 18 in anticipation of the upcoming release of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, coming out November 17. Based on bestselling author Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel of the same name, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place years before the trilogy that starred Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss Everdeen. Here, Tom Blyth stars as an 18-year-old Cornelius Snow -- the man who became Donald Sutherland's evil President Snow in the original films -- and his mentoring of Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute played by West Side Story's Rachel Zegler. Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer also star...

Patricia Miller, mother of All My Children and General Hospital star Billy Miller, revealed her son's death at the age of 43 resulted from a "long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years." In a statement to Soap Opera Digest, Patricia went on to explain that Billy "did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life." She concluded, "We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support"...

