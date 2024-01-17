In Brief: Well-reviewed Emmys telecast has record low ratings, and more

Justified's Walton Goggins, Impeachment: American Crime Story's Sarah Catherine Hook, Maestro's Sam Nivola, Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood have been tapped to star in season 3 of The White Lotus, according to Variety. Production is set to begin in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand, in February, per the outlet. Specific plot details haven't been revealed ...

Nielsen's fast national ratings reports Fox's broadcast of the 75th annual Emmy Awards drew its lowest viewership ever, averaging 4.3 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That marks a 27% drop from the show's previous low of 5.92 million when it aired on NBC in 2022. The well-reviewed broadcast hit a low in viewers for the fifth time in the past six years. However, it should be noted that Monday's Emmys broadcast was pushed out of its usual September slot due to the writers strike and went head-to-head with the final game of the NFL's wild card playoff round on ABC and ESPN, as well as cable news channels' coverage of the Iowa caucuses ...

Alec Musser, best known for his role on the soap opera All My Children, died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, per the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office. The 50-year-old actor was found dead by his fiancée in his Del Mar, California, home on January 13, according to investigators who said he died of a shotgun wound to his chest ...

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.