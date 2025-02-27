Brooks & Dunn to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 Western Heritage Awards

The 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Woody

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn are set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 65th Western Heritage Awards. The award will be presented at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 12th.

Each year, the museum recognizes people who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through works in film, television, literature and music.

