Buckeye Country Superfest Announces 2024 Lineup

The annual Country Music Festival in Columbus will be headlined by Zach Bryan

Buckeye Country Superfest Lineup Revealed

Officials from Buckeye Country Superfest announced this afternoon their full lineup for 2024.

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and feature the following artists:

  • Zach Bryan
  • Billy Strings
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • Charlie Crockett
  • Charles Wesley Godwin
  • Levi Turner

VIP Festival and Hotel Packages are on sale now. You can register for early access to tickets, and get more information on all things Buckeye Buckeye Country Superfest by visiting BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com.


