Carillon Park Rail Festival steams back into Carillon Park this weekend

The 2025 Carillon Park Rail Festival returns to Carillon Historical Park this Saturday and Sunday, June 21st and 22nd.
The highlights include the nearly mile-long Carillon Park Railroad and many model train displays. Food and drink vendors are also available at the festival.
Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 21st, 2025, 9:30 am-5:00 pm, Sunday, June 22nd, 2025, 11:00 am-4:00 pm