Carillon Park Rail Festival steams back into Carillon Park this weekend

Preparations Are Made For 50th Anniversary Steam Railway Gala

The 2025 Carillon Park Rail Festival returns to Carillon Historical Park this Saturday and Sunday, June 21st and 22nd.

The highlights include the nearly mile-long Carillon Park Railroad and many model train displays. Food and drink vendors are also available at the festival.

🚂 Carillon Rail Fest 2025 – June 21 & 22! Join us this coming weekend for Carillon Rail Fest 2025! Explore the... Posted by Carillon Historical Park on Monday, June 16, 2025

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd.

When: Saturday, June 21st, 2025, 9:30 am-5:00 pm, Sunday, June 22nd, 2025, 11:00 am-4:00 pm

