Carly Pearce claps back at haters after being called a “devil worshipper”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Carly Pearce performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Caitlin Fisher

Carly Pearce is clearing the air after several people on social media accuse her of worshipping the devil.

The comments center around a post Carly made about her performance at 2024 CMA Fest.

The photo in question is one of Carly with her band standing in a parking spot that looks to be numbered “666″ or “668.” With it not being clear enough to distinguish, a handful of followers were quick to assume the number was “666″ and began trolling Carly on social media with comments like:

  • “Why the 666??”
  • “666, we know who you worship.”
  • “The obvious 666...? Disappointing.”
  • “Symbology much.... don’t be fooled lots of country artists with their fake stupid accents are not free agents but rather useful tools.”

Even though lots of fans came to Carly’s defense, she made sure to address the accusations herself!


