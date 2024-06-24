Carly Pearce Shares A Health Update

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Carly Pearce speaks onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Carly Pearce recently shared her pericarditis diagnosis which is inflammation of the lining around the heart - she’s sharing an update with us on how she’s doing!

“A little health update! It’s been a month since this crazy heart stuff happened & have learned a few things I felt like sharing.

1) you don’t have to over exercise every single day to feel good

2) medication sucks!

3) walking is a great form of mental & physical exercise

4) mindset is everything

5) change is hard but can be a really good thing

For those of you asking- I’m getting better every day & feeling more like myself! I’ll be running around like my usual self before you know it 😊❤️ thanks for all of the prayers. I have felt them every single day.” -Carly Pearce

We’re so happy to hear Carly is feeling better and better every day!







