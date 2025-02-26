Carly Pearce stops fight mid-show

Nothing worse than trying to enjoy a concert that you paid damn good money for and two people can’t stop arguing next to you. I didn’t pay to see you two fight, I paid to see Carly Pearce.

So, when Carly noticed two girls near the stage fighting, she stopped the show and called them out! Best part was when she said, “Girl I’m sick and I ain’t got time for it.”

Carly’s been battling the flu, but the show must go on... But the fighting has to stop!



