Posted: September 11, 2018

Carrie Underwood to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

What You Need To Know About Carrie Underwood

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the “American Idol” alum and Grammy-winning country music singer will receive the 2,646th star on Sept. 20. It will be located in front of the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

Guest speakers at the event will include former “Idol” judge Simon Cowell and Underwood’s friend and longtime Country Music Association Awards co-host Brad Paisley.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 20. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“Fans of Carrie Underwood will be thrilled when they see their favorite performer accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement. “People from all over the world have been asking when she will be honored, and we are proud to say, the time is now. We welcome everyone to Hollywood to cheer her on!”

This is the latest milestone for the singer. In August, Underwood announced that she and her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child together. They have a 3-year-old son named Isaiah.

Underwood will release her latest album, “Cry Pretty,” on Sept. 14, days before the Walk of Fame ceremony.

Fans who can’t make it to the ceremony in person can livestream the event on WalkofFame.com.

Here’s how celebrities get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Here’s how celebrities get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Every year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announces a group of entertainers who will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The terrazzo and brass stars are a popular tourist attraction, and ceremonies for the debut of them draw large crowds.

Not any celebrity can get the honor, however. Here are some of the credentials needed to get a celebrity’s name permanently placed on the public sidewalk.

﻿Get nominated

The first step in the process of getting a star involves a person being nominated under one of five categories: radio, motion pictures, live performance/theater, television and recording. The categories never change and the nominee has to have been active or be active in the entertainment business.

“We are constantly asked about the process. Nominating someone for a star is as simple as can be! All we ask for is a completed nomination application and a commitment to sponsor the star should their celebrity sign off on the nomination and attend the event if selected,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies said. “Anyone can nominate their favorite celebrity, including a fan. Each year, we receive an average of 300 nominations. The Walk of Fame Committee will select an elite group of personalities to become our newest Walk of Famers and continue to help make Hollywood the most famous landmark in the world!”

﻿Get selected by the Walk of Fame Committee 

The Walk of Fame Committee is made up of five people from the five categories of entertainment and a chairman. The chairman only votes if there is a tie. About 30 names are selected for entry on the famed walk, but it varies. The number of those who are selected is not necessarily divided evenly among the categories.

﻿Pay $40,000

After selections are made, those who nominated the celebrity pay $40,000 toward the cost of promotion, the star ceremony and future upkeep of the star. A portion of the costs go to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Some fans have raised funds for their favorite celebrity’s ceremony in the past, but the Walk of Fame does not encourage or endorse online campaigns for fundraising before a celebrity is selected for the honor. In other cases, movie studios or record labels foot the bill. The star cannot be bought and is an honor achieved through the nomination and selection process.

﻿Set a date and have a ceremony, or not

After the selection of a celebrity is announced, they have to agree to being on the Walk of Fame. In fact, the nomination form says the nominee “guarantees to be present at the dedication ceremonies on a date and time mutually agreed upon with the Walk of Fame Committee.”

The ceremony has to be scheduled within two years of the selection date, or the nomination will need to be submitted again.

Past announced celebrities, such as Julia Roberts and Dustin Hoffman, have not agreed to the honor, so stars with their names don’t appear on the sidewalk. 

