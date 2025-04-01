Cast for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films confirmed; movies coming in April 2028

After months of rumors and speculation, Sony has finally confirmed the four actors who'll play The Beatles in Sam Mendes' four separate films about the legendary group.

As the rumors had previously suggested, Harris Dickinson has been cast to play John Lennon, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

While each Beatle will be getting their own film, it doesn’t sound like moviegoers will have to wait too long to see each one. The studio revealed all four pictures will be released in April 2028, describing the project as a “four film cinematic event.”

Mendes' Beatles project was first announced back in February 2024. "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes, best known for such films as American Beauty and Skyfall, said at the time.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

While this is the first time The Beatles have supported a movie about the band, it isn't the first time they have been depicted on screen. The 1994 film Backbeat chronicled the early days of The Beatles, and in 2009, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Lennon in the film Nowhere Boy, which focused on the singer's teenage years.

The Beatles were also subject of the 2019 comedy Yesterday, about a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident and discovers he's the only one in the world who remembers The Beatles.

