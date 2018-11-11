Now Playing
Posted: November 11, 2018

Follow Nancy and Frye Guy in Nashville

Nancy and Frye Guy will be broadcasting live in Nashville during the CMA Awards Week interviewing your favorite artists

It’s the BIGGEST WEEK of the year in Country Music and Nancy and Frye Guy are in Nashville giving you access to your favorite artists during CMA Awards Week. Follow K99.1FM on Facebook and Instagram all this week for interviews and photos with the biggest names in Country Music. 

We’ve also got CMA Awards night covered. Listen to our official CMA Awards Pre-Show Party airing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night for everything you need to know leading up to the big show. Watch the show with us on Facebook and Instagram Wednesday and let us know who you want to win and which performances you are most excited to see. 

Nancy and Frye Guy’s adventures in Nashville are sponsored by Joseph Airport Toyota Hyundai and Re-Bath 

