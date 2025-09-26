'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune''s Vanna White dishes on new host Ryan Seacrest, favorite celeb & more

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns to ABC starting Sept. 26. This marks the first time that new Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest has done the celebrity version of the game. While co-host Vanna White has been there since the beginning, she says it's not up to her to show Seacrest the ropes.

"Honestly, the celebrities are the ones who are showing him the way, because they are full of energy and full of life and used to being in front of the camera," White tells ABC Audio. "So he's working with them throughout the whole show. You know, I'm just turning my little letters!"

Some of the stars competing this season for a chance to win $1 million for their favorite charity include Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough, WNBA champ Candace Parker, the stars of The Hunting Wives and New Kid on the Block's Joey McIntyre among others.

Over the six seasons of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, White says one of her favorite stars to play the game was skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

"When my son was 12, he went to his camp and Tony signed a helmet for him," she recalls. "So I brought in the helmet to show him. And it just, that was special to me because it was something from my son, my family."

White also gives Seacrest the thumbs-up as the new regular Wheel of Fortune host; he took over for Pat Sajak this year.

"He's wonderful to work with. He is so professional. He's so good at what he does," she says. "And after working with Pat for 42 years, I was scared having somebody new ... but he stepped into his shoes ... he is doing an awesome job."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.