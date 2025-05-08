Charlize Theron stars in official trailer for 'The Old Guard 2'

Charlize Theron is back as warrior Andy in the official trailer for The Old Guard 2.

The trailer for the sequel arrives almost five years after the original The Old Guard film released on Netflix in 2020. It follows Andy and her team of immortal warriors who are back to protect humanity from a new enemy.

"Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years," according to the film's official synopsis.

This mysterious threat involves new cast member Uma Thurman, who plays the first of the immortals.

"For centuries I've watched you fight to protect humanity while forsaking your own kind," Thurman says in the trailer. "I will destroy you and everything you stand for with a power you can't even imagine yet."

The crew of Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) all return for the sequel. They're joined by Tuah, played by Henry Golding, an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.

Victoria Mahoney directed the sequel, which Netflix describes as "an emotional, adrenaline-pumping" movie based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.

The Old Guard 2 arrives July 2, only on Netflix.

