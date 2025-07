Chili’s has teamed up with Tecovas for their own line of boots

Some of the best collaborations are the ones you don’t see coming and this might just be one of them.

Chili’s has partnered with Tecovas for their very own line of boots!

The Booth Boots are made of the same material the booths at Chili’s are made of and cost $345. They will be available on July 29th at Tecovas.com.