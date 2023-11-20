'Chops, squats: Hugh Jackman "becoming Wolverine" again for 'Deadpool 3'

As reported, Deadpool 3 got chugging again right after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, and Hugh Jackman has posted to Instagram that he's back to work, too.

Well, not when it comes to shaving, that is.

The Tony winner, who is reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine, has cultivated his facial hair to mimic the famous hirsute hero, and he shared a selfie to prove it. "Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," he wrote.

Jackman recently posted a gym video of him squatting a rack of weights, set to fellow Aussies AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

"LFG #becomingwolverineagain(again)," he wrote last week.

Jackman also shared a pic — and a drink — with his Real Steel director Shawn Levy behind the scenes of the threequel.

Recently, The Crown Emmy winner Emma Corrin told ABC Audio that getting back to work on Deadpool 3 is "phenomenal," adding, "I'm so excited and I feel very lucky to have something to return to so quickly."

The actress plays an as-yet-unknown role in the hero's first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie also stars returning DP players Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), Rob Delaney (Peter), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus).

Deadpool 3 opens July 26.

