Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor in new 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser trailer

The God of Thunder stars in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the second teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Chris Hemsworth back as the Asgardian god Thor.

The trailer finds Thor kneeling in the wilderness as he prays to be able to return home to his daughter.

"Father, all my life I have answered every call. To honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life untouched by the storm," Thor says in the teaser. "Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more. Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please, Father, heed my words."

As Thor prays, we see a clip of him inside a home, where his daughter, Love, rests inside of her bed. He goes to her and comforts her at her bedside.

Love is played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Hemsworth. She first took on the role in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, "Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

This is the second teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn't appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

