Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Lane Family is growing! Chris Lane & his wife Lauren shared a few weeks ago they were expecting Baby #3 & just did the sweetest gender reveal with big brothers Dutton, and Baker.

Both Lauren and the boys guessed BOY and Chris guessed GIRL! Chris was right - it’s a baby GIRL!!!

Check out the gender reveal below and see how shocked Lauren was - so sweet.

Congratulations Lane family!!!