Chris Pratt sparks parenting debate: How long is too long to keep your kids' trophies?

After the unearthing of a treasure trove of trophies bestowed on a young Katherine Schwarzenegger — some when she was just two — her husband, Chris Pratt, asked the internet for advice.

To a photo of his Katherine gleefully showing off a teensy trophy declaring her a fourth grade "Problem Solving Superstar," the Marvel movie star explained his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, has held onto such special items for years.

"To see my darling wife beaming with sentiment as she opens these crates of meticulously organized keepsakes, remembering her cherished youth, makes me grateful for the efforts her folks put into archiving," the dad of three says, adding cheekily, "I cannot say how proud I am of my wife for being a fourth grade problem solving superstar."

He continues, "There's also a trophy for 'most improved two year old' in swim class. Wow!! Sorry to the other two year olds. You didn't cut it. Move on. What's that you say? She was the only two year old in swim class? I'm proud nonetheless."

Chris does note "the smile on her face as she relives moments of her youth" is a payoff of storing the stuff for so long.

That said, he asks, "But real talk… once your kid goes through the stuff, is it okay to toss? I mean… do we need the 'I was on a sports team trophy?' Can they be donated? Repurposed? How many do we gotta keep? Not all of them right? Any of them? Is there a grading scale? Like, did you win? Were you a champion? Is there a specific sentimental connection? Help me out here. Do they go back in storage?"

It's quite the quandary.

Good thing he lives with a problem-solving superstar.

