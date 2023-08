57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Chris Young performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)

Chris Young has been in the gym this year! He says 2023 has been dedicated to working on himself, “Music wise AND in the gym.”

If the music Chris has been working on this year is as good as his results from the gym, he is going to have several more number one hits coming out soon. Looking great, Chris!