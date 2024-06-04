Cillian Murphy, show creator Steven Knight back for 'Peaky Blinders' movie for Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Following reports that both its newly minted Oscar-winning star Cillian Murphy and show creator Steven Knight were willing to jump back into the world of Peaky Blinders, ABC Audio has confirmed it's a done deal.

Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played over six seasons between 2013 and 2022, in a film for Netflix that was written by Knight and will be directed by series veteran Tom Harper.

Knight will co-produce the BBC Film co-production alongside Caryn Mandabach, Guy Heeley and Murphy.

The plot details for the 1900s-set project are still under wraps, but its producers tease it as an "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga."

Knight described it as "an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

Murphy enthused in the announcement, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me," adding it is "very gratifying" to reunite with Knight and Harper.

Cillian added, "This is one for the fans."

The movie will go into production later this year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!