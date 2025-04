NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It was already announced that Cody Johnson would be at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, September 20th with Ian Munsick. Now, he has announced a second show during the stop at Nationwide on Friday, September 19th with Clint Black and Drew Baldridge!