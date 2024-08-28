Cody Johnson reveals the classic country duet he wants to sing with Lainey Wilson

Cody Johnson Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 17, 2023 Cody Johnson and his band were on fire for the Friday night, March 17th show at the Houston Rodeo! (Mike Lanier)

During a recent interview with Country Countdown USA’s Lon Helton, Cody Johnson revealed the song that he wants to sing with Lainey Wilson - and it’s a classic!

“I’m going duck hunting with her boyfriend Duck (Devlin “Duck” Hodges). I guess that’s how he got his name, because he’s really into hunting,” CoJo said. “I heard Loretta Lynn’s ‘Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man.’ I called Lainey and said we should record that song together, and she agreed. But we haven’t done it yet.”

This needs to happen ASAP!