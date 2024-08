CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Cody Johnson said that he has been working on a project with the creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan.

“We’ve tried a couple of times [to appear on Yellowstone] and my schedule is too busy to put aside the time. We’re looking ahead to the future. There’s a few movie things where I’m like, ‘Look, if you guys give me the notice I can make this happen.”

Bull riding, ranching, country music superstar, and now actor? CoJo can do it all!