Cody Johnson Shares Powerful Words On Unity

ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, and many more from Thursday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (RENTZPHOTOGRAPHY1@GMAIL.COM)

Cody Johnson’s music and powerful words bring us all together! He recently addressed the crowd during a show and his powerful words are something we can all get behind - unity.

“I look out over this crowd tonight and I see all types of people ... it’s okay to disagree this year. Please go vote.” Because before most of us were born, an American soldier died for our right to disagree in this country.” -Cody Johnson



