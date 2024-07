Legendary comedian Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94 after a series of illnesses.

Bob Newhart was most known for his standup career as well as starring roles on the hit TV shows “Newhart” and “The Bob Newhart Show”. Younger generations may remember him as Professor Proton on “The Big Bang Theory” or as Papa Elf on the hit Christmas movie “Elf”.

©2024 Cox Media Group