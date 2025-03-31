CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Jordan Davis is coming to the Nutter Center

Jordan Davis is bringing his Ain’t Enough Road Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason to the Nutter Center on October 16th!
Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 4) at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com
🚨 Exciting News! 🚨— WSU Nutter Center (@nuttercenter) March 31, 2025
