CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Jordan Davis is coming to the Nutter Center

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Jordan Davis performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis is bringing his Ain’t Enough Road Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason to the Nutter Center on October 16th!

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 4) at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com