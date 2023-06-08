CONCERT UPDATE: Brantley Gilbert & Nickleback are coming to Cincinnati

Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert just announced even more dates on their “Get Rollin’” Tour which now includes a stop at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 30th.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @nickelback brings the Get Rollin' Tour with special guests @brantleygilbert and @musicjoshross to Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, September 30 🚐 Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10am. Get more info ➜ https://t.co/t2rvqUscoN pic.twitter.com/qaCqO7B0hZ — Riverbend Music Center (@riverbendpnc) June 8, 2023

Concert Info

Date: Saturday, September 30th

Saturday, September 30th Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: Riverbend Music Center

Riverbend Music Center Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13th at 10 AM

Get Tickets

Map of Riverbend Music Center

©2023 Cox Media Group