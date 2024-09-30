CONCERT UPDATE: Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, and Drew Baldridge are coming to Cincinnati

Attention #CoJoNation! Cody Johnson just announced that he’s bringing his “Leather Deluxe” Tour to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, February 22nd. Drew Baldrige and Ashley McBryde will be opening for Cody on this tour.

Concert Info

Date: Saturday, February 22nd

Saturday, February 22nd Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Location: Heritage Bank Center

Heritage Bank Center Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11th at 10 AM

Exclusive ticket presale for K99.1FM listeners:

Just visit THIS LINK on Thursday, October 10th between 10 AM and 10 PM and use the offer code DIRTCHEAP to purchase tickets before the general public.

to purchase tickets before the general public. Map Of The Heritage Bank Center

