CONCERT UPDATE: Cody Johnson is coming to Columbus

COJO NATION, get ready! Cody Johnson just announced he’s bringing his Leather Delux Tour with Ian Munsick to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on September 20th!
JUST ANNOUNCED: @CodyJohnson with special guest @IanMunsick will play @NationwideArena on Saturday, September 20. Tickets go on sale April 11 at 10AM via Ticketmaster. https://t.co/uVrjcL6Kel pic.twitter.com/4Ja3xmbwdK— Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) March 31, 2025
Concert Info
- Date: Saturday, September 20th
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Location: Nationwide Arena
- K99.1FM Listener Ticket Presale: Visit THIS LINK on Thursday, April 10th, between 10 AM and 10 PM and use the presale password THEFALL for your chance to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
- Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 11th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com
- Map of Nationwide Arena
