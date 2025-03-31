CONCERT UPDATE: Cody Johnson is coming to Columbus

You can see him with Ian Munsick at Nationwide Arena this Fall

Cody Johnson is coming to Nationwide Arena

COJO NATION, get ready! Cody Johnson just announced he’s bringing his Leather Delux Tour with Ian Munsick to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on September 20th!

Concert Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 20th
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Location: Nationwide Arena
  • K99.1FM Listener Ticket Presale: Visit THIS LINK on Thursday, April 10th, between 10 AM and 10 PM and use the presale password THEFALL for your chance to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
  • Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 11th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com
  • Map of Nationwide Arena

