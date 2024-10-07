CONCERT UPDATE: Dylan Scott is coming to Cincinnati

You can see him along with George Birge and Graham Barham on the “Country Till I Die Tour”

Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott just announced he’s going on his “Country Til I Die Tour” in 2025 and bringing George Birge and Graaham Barham with him to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on April 10th.

Concert Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 10th
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Location: The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11th at 10 AM
  • TICKET PRESALE: There is an exclusive ticket presale for K99.1FM listeners
    • Just visit THIS LINK on Thursday, October 10th between 10 AM and 10 PM and use the offer code DYLANSCOTT to purchase tickets before the general public.
  • Map of The Andrew J. Brady Music Center



