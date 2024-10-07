CONCERT UPDATE: Dylan Scott is coming to Cincinnati

Dylan Scott just announced he’s going on his “Country Til I Die Tour” in 2025 and bringing George Birge and Graaham Barham with him to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on April 10th.
🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 @DylanScottcntry: Country Till I Die with George Birge and Graham Barham at The Andrew J Brady Music Center® on April 10, 2025!— The Andrew J Brady Music Center (@BradyMusicCtr) October 7, 2024
Use the code NEWTRUCK this Thursday at 10am to access presale.
Info: https://t.co/4hVEp6YcwN
Tickets on sale 10/11 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/jwPZzXqdCM
Concert Info
- Date: Thursday, April 10th
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Location: The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11th at 10 AM
- TICKET PRESALE: There is an exclusive ticket presale for K99.1FM listeners
- Just visit THIS LINK on Thursday, October 10th between 10 AM and 10 PM and use the offer code DYLANSCOTT to purchase tickets before the general public.
- Map of The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
©2024 Cox Media Group