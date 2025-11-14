CONCERT UPDATE: Parker McCollum & Gabby Barrett are coming to Dayton

Parker McCollum just announced that he’s bringing his 2026 Tour to the Miami Valley!
Kassi Ashton and Gabby Barrett are joining Parker on this tour, which makes a stop at the Wright State University Nutter Center on July 25th.
🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! 🚨— WSU Nutter Center (@nuttercenter) November 14, 2025
Parker McCollum is bringing his 2026 tour to you! Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21 @ 10AM. Don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/GLnzwiLLcA
Concert Info
- Date: Saturday, July 25th
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Location: Wright State University Nutter Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21st, at 10 AM
- Get tickets
- Map of the Wright State University Nutter Center