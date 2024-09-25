CONCERT UPDATE: Riley Green & Ella Langley are coming to Cincinnati

The stars behind the hit “you look like you love me” are going on tour and coming to Cincinnati on May 30th.

Riley Green is bringing Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, and Clark County’s very own Wyatt McCubbin with him on his “My Damn Country Music Tour” and we’ve got your shot at buying tickets before the general public.

I’m bringing my Damn Country Music Tour with @ellalangleymsic and special guests to a city near you. Y’all grab presale tickets & VIP starting today at 10am local. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 27 at 10am local. https://t.co/FxniTwPdni pic.twitter.com/TXprqlVooX — Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) September 25, 2024

Concert Info

Date: Friday, May 30th, 2025

Friday, May 30th, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Location: The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati Ticket Presale:

There is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM listeners happening Thursday, September 25th from 10 AM to 10 PM.



Just visit THIS LINK and use the offer code COUNTRY

and use the offer code Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27th at 10 AM.

Map of The Andrew J Brady Music Center

