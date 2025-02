CONCERT UPDATE: Voices of America Country Music Fest announces more artists for this year’s festival Carrie Underwood is just one of many artists they announced will be performing at this year’s festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Carrie Underwood performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

The Voices Of America Country Music Festival in West Chester just announced that Carrie Underwood will join HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, and Darius Rucker as headliners at this year’s festival. Several other artists were announced today as well including Shaboozey, Billy Currington, Nate Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Carly Pearce, and Parmalee.

See the full list of artists performing below

Passes to this year’s Voices Of America Country Music Fest are on sale now.





