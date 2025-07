NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Sesame Street characters pose under a "123 Sesame Street" sign at the "Sesame Street" 40th Anniversary temporary street renaming in Dante Park on November 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Calling all race fans and cookie lovers!

The Grand Marshal for the 2025 Brickyard 400 has been announced: The Cookie Monster!

As Grand Marshal, The Cookie Monster will deliver the command before the start of the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. The green flag drops at 2:30 ET.