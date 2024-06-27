Corey Kent Celebrates His 30th Birthday With A Powerful Message

Corey Kent just celebrated his 30th birthday at his favorite venue and he shared a really powerful message!

“Our society has trained us to think life is best in our youth. What I’m learning is life is progressive. Meaning, the more you live it, the better it gets. Not easier, but better. Maybe it’s because you start realizing how fleeting time & status & money are so you start learning to soak up the things that matter. Maybe it’s because you realize how rare true friends are & how magical true love is so you hold on to them tighter each day. Maybe it’s because the older you get, the more you get to know your true self. Or maybe it’s because you realize that with each year, you get to add; Add loved ones; Add experiences; Add memories. They all compound. You’ll never lose where you’ve been. You’ll never lose the experiences you’ve already had. They are part of you & you carry them with you. But there’s something exhilarating about the unknown. The best things in my life have happened when I least expected them. So here’s to another year of life, another year of deepening relationships, another year of love, another year of learning myself, another year of music, another year of adding, another year of gratitude & another year of the great unknown.” -Corey Kent



